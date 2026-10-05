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Italy vs Turkey: Confirmed team news as Mancini seeks to leapfrog Belgium into second

Italy vs Turkey: Confirmed team news
Italy vs Turkey: Confirmed team newsREUTERS

Italy welcome Turkey to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday night as the Nations League continues.

Italy have the chance to jump ahead of Belgium on Monday night as the Red Devils face France away from home, a game where Les Bleus are favourites for the clash.

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Italy conclude their Group 1 campaign with a tough trip to Brussels next month, so they must pursue maximum points on Monday if they want to progress to the Quarter-Finals.

Turkey are dead bottom of the group with 0 points and another loss would certainly make relegation inevitable for the side who are making their Group A debut.

Italy vs Turkey team news

Arda Guler was booked late on in Belgium and will now serve a one-match ban, whilst Baris Alper Yilmaz is also suspended. 

Italy, meanwhile, are injury-free and suspension-free as they aim to leapfrog Belgium.

Italy vs Turkey Kick off time

Italy host Turkey at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara at 19:45 UK time.

Italy vs Turkey predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma, Calafiori, Bastoni, Scalvini, Kayode, Fagioli, Tonali, Barella, Vergara, F. Esposito, S. Esposito

Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Akturkoglu, Yuksek, Elmaz, Aydin, Gul, Akgun

Form

Italy: D W L W W D L

Turkey: L L L W L L W

Key stats

Italy are unbeaten in 15 meetings against Turkey, with 11 wins and four draws.

The Azzurri also have four wins and two defeats in their last six home matches; all four wins were clean sheets.

Turkey have failed to score in six of their last seven defeats and have scored just 1 goal in their three.

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