Isidor commits future to Sunderland with 2030 contract

Sunderland have rewarded Wilson Isidor with a new contract running until 2030.

The 26-year-old striker joined the Black Cats in August 2024 on loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg before completing a permanent move the following February.

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Isidor played a key role in Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign, scoring 12 goals, including a crucial strike in the Championship play-off semi-final victory over Coventry City.

“I’m very happy to continue my journey with Sunderland. This Club has given me some great memories already, and I feel there is still a lot more to achieve here,” Isidor said on his contract extension.

“Playing in the Premier League and representing Haiti at the World Cup have been special moments for me, and now I’m focused on continuing to improve, helping the team and giving everything I can for the supporters.”

Isidor represented Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a stunning long-range effort against Morocco.