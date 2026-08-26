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Aston Villa and Everton join Sunderland in race for Man City's Jack Grealish

Aston Villa and Everton join Sunderland in race for Man City's Jack Grealish
Aston Villa and Everton join Sunderland in race for Man City's Jack GrealishČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Blunsden

Aston Villa and Everton have reportedly made approached for Man City ace Jack Grealish following Sunderland's loan bid.

The 30-year-old had seemingly been given a new lease of life at Man City by Enzo Maresca, featuring in both of their games so far this season.

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It’s since been reported that Sunderland are looking to take him on loan for 2026-27, in a deal that could see him join permanently once his contract expires next summer.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, former clubs Aston Villa and Everton have both reached out to Grealish’s representatives.

Grealish spent last season on loan with David Moyes’ side, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 22 games before an injury cut his season short.

Of course, he started his career at Villa Park, going on to be a club icon before leaving for City in a £100 million deal back in 2021.

It’s understood that Grealish isn’t in a major rush and is willing to weigh his options with no concrete agreement just yet.

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Jack GrealishManchester CitySunderlandAston VillaEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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