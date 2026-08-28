Roefs signs Sunderland extension after stunning debut season

Sunderland have rewarded goalkeeper Robin Roefs with a new contract keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2031.

Roefs kept 10 clean sheets in 35 Premier League appearances, helping establish himself as a key figure for the Black Cats.

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His performances earned him Sunderland’s 2025-26 Men’s Young Player of the Season award, while he was also nominated for two Premier League awards.

Roefs’ form earned international recognition, with the goalkeeper making his Netherlands debut against Algeria in June before joining their World Cup squad.

“Sunderland has felt like home from the moment I arrived,” he told the media.

“Last season was incredible, finishing seventh and qualifying for Europe, but we all feel there’s so much more to come from this squad of players, so we’re now focused on what’s next.

“I’m really excited about playing my part in the bright future of this football club.”