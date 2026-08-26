Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Man United suffer major blow as Amad Diallo faces six-week injury layoff

Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Aston Villa submit bid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Liverpool in talks for Sarr

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Sunderland working on deal for Man City outcast Jack Grealish

Sunderland working on deal for Man City outcast Jack Grealish
Sunderland working on deal for Man City outcast Jack GrealishNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland are reportedly working on a deal to bring Man City outcast Jack Grealish to the club.

Grealish, 30, was shipped out on loan to Everton last summer, where he managed to score two goals and provide six assists in 22 games before injury cut his season short.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The £100 million man fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola but had been given a clean slate under new Man City boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca brought him on at half time in the 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, and then for the final eight minutes as they narrowly beat Bournemouth in their first Premier League game of the season.

Now, according to The Athletic, Sunderland have made an offer to sign Grealish on loan for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

City will cover a portion of Grealish’s salary and the deal includes a possibility to make the move permanent once his contract expires next summer.

It’s understood that the deal will be alongside one for Marseille’s Igor Paixao.

Mentions
Jack GrealishEnzo MarescaManchester CitySunderlandPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Newcastle secure £52M Man City star in midfield rebuild

Enzo Fernandez update: Man City "set to bid" this week in move led by Enzo Maresca

'We'll see what happens' - Maresca remains coy on Grealish's Man City future