Sunderland are reportedly working on a deal to bring Man City outcast Jack Grealish to the club.

Grealish, 30, was shipped out on loan to Everton last summer, where he managed to score two goals and provide six assists in 22 games before injury cut his season short.

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The £100 million man fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola but had been given a clean slate under new Man City boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca brought him on at half time in the 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, and then for the final eight minutes as they narrowly beat Bournemouth in their first Premier League game of the season.

Now, according to The Athletic, Sunderland have made an offer to sign Grealish on loan for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

City will cover a portion of Grealish’s salary and the deal includes a possibility to make the move permanent once his contract expires next summer.

It’s understood that the deal will be alongside one for Marseille’s Igor Paixao.