Iraola says Robertson "deserves" Liverpool welcome: He has given so much to the club

Andoni Iraola was pleased to see Andrew Robertson given a warm welcome back to Anfield as Liverpool clashed with Tottenham.

Robertson was back on Merseyside for the first time since leaving the Reds during the summer where he departed at the end of his contract.

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The Reds have struggled without the Scottish international, with Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas failing to impress for the side both defensively and offensively through a number of disappointing crosses.

As Robertson entered the pitch on Tuesday night, his arrival was greeted with a massive cheer, before chants of ‘Ooh Andy, Andy Robertson’ rang around the ground from the home fans.

Iraola welcomed the reception and praised his young stars such as Hames McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha who proved their worth against Spurs and helped fend off the threat of Robertson.

"I think he deserves all this and I was happy. I was thinking he honestly deserves this because he has given so much to Liverpool."

On the contribution of young stars: “I was happy for them. In different positions, different demands.

“But I think the best thing is probably that they were (tired) when I subbed them; Trey was cramping, Rio couldn’t have run a lot more, McConnell the same.

“When this happens, it’s because you’ve given us what you’ve got. They have especially been very, very energetic, with the willingness of winning the duels, making them feel their presence. I was happy for them.”

Liverpool next face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon as Kerkez and Tsimikas fight for their places once more. Meanwhile, Spurs go up against Aston Villa, in search of their first Premier League goal and victory.