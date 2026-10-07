Inter Turku take top spot despite draw against Gnistan

Finland's Veikkausliiga returned after the international break with something of a whimper as Gnistan and Inter Turku played out a goalless draw in Helsinki, though that was enough to take the visitors top of the table.

Gnistan 0-0 Inter Turku

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KuPS led the standings on goal difference as domestic action took a pause in late September, and the business end of the season began with Inter Turku going a point clear at the top, though it will feel like a missed opportunity, as their two-game winning run came to a close.

Things could have been so different had Alie Conteh's header in the first five minutes travelled slightly to the left and not struck the post, though FC Inter also survived an early scare when Eetu Huuhtanen had to smother Artur Atarah's strike.

The Conteh header set the tone, as both sides had a few near misses in a first half which lacked cutting edge, but ended with Otso Virtanen making a tremendous stop at point-blank range to deny Jasse Tuominen.

In the second half, Virtanen did well to react after Tuominen almost caught him out at the near post - and the same upright was living a charmed life when Lauri Laine's strike took a deflection and looped up and against the post.

The point for Inter Turku gives KuPS the chance to go two points clear when they face AC Oulu on 8th October, while Gnistan are now unbeaten in eight, though five of those have been draws, and they therefore remain in fourth and nine points behind the leaders.

Follow the Veikkausliiga Championship Group on Flashscore.