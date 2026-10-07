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Juventus step up interest in Sassuolo star Bakola

Juventus step up interest in Sassuolo star Bakola
Juventus step up interest in Sassuolo star BakolaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Juventus are stepping up their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Darryl Bakola after his impressive start to the season.

According to  La Gazzetta dello Sport, new Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has already held talks with Sassuolo’s Francesco Palmieri about the midfielder, with further discussions expected in the coming weeks.

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Bakola struggled for regular playing time last season but has emerged as an exciting prospect this campaign, with his display against Juventus particularly catching the eye.

Carnevali’s strong relationship with Sassuolo could help negotiations, while Juventus are keen to move quickly to avoid competition from Premier League clubs.

Vasilije Adzic could also prove important to any potential agreement. The Juventus youngster is currently thriving on loan at Sassuolo, strengthening relations between the clubs.

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