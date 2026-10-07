Guardiola set for Etihad comeback amid Man City legal battle

Pep Guardiola will return to the Etihad Stadium next week for the first time since leaving Manchester City when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard plans to attend Wednesday’s clash in a show of support for the club following the recent guilty verdict over historical financial charges.

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Guardiola is expected to sit alongside chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and other board members as City deal with the fallout from the independent commission’s ruling.

The Citizens were found guilty of artificially inflating commercial revenues by £830 million through sham contracts.

Guardiola, who spent 10 successful years at the Etihad, also publicly backed his former club following the ruling, making his support clear on social media.