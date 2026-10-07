Juventus eye January move for Tottenham midfielder Bergvall

According to TuttoJuve, the Sweden international wants more playing time and could consider a winter move if his situation does not improve.
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The Bianconeri are searching for midfield reinforcements, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg currently their main target.
However, Bergvall remains on their shortlist and is being closely monitored.
A potential deal could depend on Tottenham’s willingness to sanction a loan similar to Pape Sarr’s departure.
Juventus and Spurs already have a strong working relationship after completing deals involving Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario during the summer.