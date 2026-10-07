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Juventus eye January move for Tottenham midfielder Bergvall

Juventus eye January move for Tottenham midfielder Bergvall
Juventus eye January move for Tottenham midfielder BergvallTHUNMAN/BILDBYRĹN / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Lucas Bergvall could leave Tottenham in January after falling down the midfield pecking order following the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

According to TuttoJuve, the Sweden international wants more playing time and could consider a winter move if his situation does not improve. 

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The Bianconeri are searching for midfield reinforcements, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg currently their main target.

However, Bergvall remains on their shortlist and is being closely monitored.

A potential deal could depend on Tottenham’s willingness to sanction a loan similar to Pape Sarr’s departure.

Juventus and Spurs already have a strong working relationship after completing deals involving Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario during the summer.

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Football transfersLucas BergvallMateus FernandesSandro TonaliTottenhamJuventusSerie A

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