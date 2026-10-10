Tengstedt inspires Toulouse comeback in Monaco draw

Monaco’s unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season continued despite Toulouse battling from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Stade Louis II, as the visitors avoided defeat for the third time in their last five away head-to-heads.

Despite both sides struggling to gain a foothold in the game, the hosts carried the majority of the early attacking threat, and Filipe Luis’ charges almost seized a bizarre lead on 15 minutes.

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Lamine Camara’s driven pass into the Toulouse box ricocheted off two defenders and sat up perfectly for Mathys Deterbout, but his scooped close-range effort bounced back off the crossbar.

That opportunity sparked Monaco into life, and they made the breakthrough just before the half-hour mark through Edan Diop, who perfectly timed his run to nod home Aleksandr Golovin’s cross from six yards out for a first club goal.

That eased the hosts’ nerves before the break, and a moment of individual brilliance handed them a two-goal edge just nine minutes later.

Once again, the Toulouse defence looked shaky as Monaco pressed high, and Matthis Abline grabbed his chance to rocket past Guillaume Restes from the edge of Toulouse’s box to also open his account for Les Monegasques.

Match momentum Flashscore

Despite looking set to cruise on after the interval, Monaco made the worst possible start to the second period as Nazinho pulled down Mark McKenzie at a corner, and Casper Tengstedt crisply dispatched the resulting penalty.

Toulouse’s rapid response unsettled the hosts, and Les Violets pulled level on 59 minutes as Sion Oppong steered home Tengstedt’s cross, with the Swede joining Diop and Abline in bagging his first goal for a new club.

The handbrake was released at both ends late on, and as Monaco chased a winner, Toulouse were grateful to Restes, who produced a sprawling stop to repel Golovin’s arrowed free-kick in the closing stages.

The visitors ultimately held firm, leaving Monaco frustrated at letting two points slip away, but they leapfrog Lille at the top of Ligue 1 after six games played, while Toulouse’s unbeaten run stretches to three games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse)

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