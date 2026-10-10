Aston Villa vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as Emery seeks to turn his side around

Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon after a tricky start to the campaign under Unai Emery.

Villa, who have had a disastrous start to the season, will be seeking revenge over the Bees after suffering a narrow 1-0 home defeat in the last clash between these two sides.

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Emery's side sit 16th after picking up a single win in their opening five games whilst Brentford are the opposite end, sitting in 4th place despite grabbing three draws in what has also been a mixed start.

The Bees have drawn both of their Premier League away games this term and another stalemate could be on the cards as they come up against a Villa side desperate to turn the season around.

Aston Villa vs Brentford team news

Amadou Onana (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle) and Modo Cisse (unspecified) remain sidelined with injuries for Emery whilst Pau Torres (hamstring), Matty Cash (dead leg), Alysson (muscle), Marco Bizot (back) and Brian Madjo (ankle) will all be assessed ahead of the clash.

Brentford meanwhile are missing Mikkel Damsgaard (unknown) as well as Josh Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee) and young forward Kaye Furo (unspecified).

Aston Villa vs Brentford predicted lineups

Aston Villa: Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson.

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Aston Villa vs Brentford kick off time

The two sides clash at Villa Park at 15:00 UK time.

Form

Villa: L L D L W

Brentford: W D D D W

Keys stats

Villa have scored four goals in five league games, compared with Brentford's 10.

Emery's men beat Tottenham 3–2 in their last league match, but have won just two of their first five league fixtures.

Brentford have bagged 10 goals in five games but have only conceded four so far.