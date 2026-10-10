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Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start

Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start
Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice startREUTERS

The line-ups for Arsenal's clash against Leeds have been announced as the Premier League returns.

Arsenal and Leeds are separated by just three points and three places in the Premier League table as they head into the early kick off on Saturday afternoon.

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The Gunners, who are champions, won their opening four league games of the season before suffering a 3-0 defeat away at Brighton before the international break, which will have hurt morale.

Ahead of the clash, the teamsheets have been revealed as manager Mikel Arteta makes some huge calls in his side.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Timber, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Meanwhile, Leeds line up with the likes of:

Leeds XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Gruev, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, Bahoya, Nmecha

Havertz has been passed fit since suffering a thigh injury whilst on duty for Germany, while Rice also returns after pulling out of the England squad.

Interestingly, Arsenal lead the overall head-to-head record with 55 wins to Leeds’ 41, while the other 33 meetings have ended all square.

A win is imperative for Arteta whose side must try to catch league leaders Manchester City who sit three points clear at the top heading into game week six.

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Premier LeagueKai HavertzDeclan RiceNoni MaduekeArsenalLeedsBrighton

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