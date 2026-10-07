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Monaco boss Luis reveals biggest coaching influences

Monaco boss Luis reveals biggest coaching influences
Monaco boss Luis reveals biggest coaching influencesValery HACHE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

AS Monaco boss Filipe Luis has opened up on the managers who have influenced his coaching career following an impressive start in the Principality.

The Brazilian arrived in Europe this summer with a growing reputation after his successful spell with Flamengo. 

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His impact has been immediate, with his team entering the international break top of Ligue 1 after also beating Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Luis returned the compliment by describing Luis Enrique as currently the world’s best manager, while also revealing several other coaches who have shaped his managerial philosophy.

“I have quite a few sources of inspiration, like Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery, whom I visited in March, but I have my own approach,” he said.

"We haven’t yet reached where I want us to be tactically. With matches, bodies will adapt to the effort.

“We will run more in November and then again in December—more and better, I hope. That is the only way to do big things.”

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