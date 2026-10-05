Inter identify Cagliari star Romano as Calhanoglu successor

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri view the 20-year-old Roma loanee as an ideal deputy and possible long-term successor to Hakan Calhanoglu, whose Inter contract expires in 2027.
Romano has impressed in Cagliari’s midfield this season, and has featured in all five of their opening Serie A matches, scored his first top-flight goal and earned a maiden Italy call-up.
Despite losing possession to Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to Belgium’s goal against Italy, Inter’s interest has reportedly not cooled.
The Nerazzurri remain convinced by Romano’s potential, particularly his qualities as a left-footed midfielder, and could move to secure his services as they plan for the future of their midfield.