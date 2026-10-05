Inter identify Cagliari star Romano as Calhanoglu successor

Inter are already looking beyond their busy summer transfer window, with Cagliari midfielder Alessandro Romano emerging as a potential target.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri view the 20-year-old Roma loanee as an ideal deputy and possible long-term successor to Hakan Calhanoglu, whose Inter contract expires in 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romano has impressed in Cagliari’s midfield this season, and has featured in all five of their opening Serie A matches, scored his first top-flight goal and earned a maiden Italy call-up.

Despite losing possession to Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to Belgium’s goal against Italy, Inter’s interest has reportedly not cooled.

The Nerazzurri remain convinced by Romano’s potential, particularly his qualities as a left-footed midfielder, and could move to secure his services as they plan for the future of their midfield.