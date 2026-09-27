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Inter and Juventus monitor Anguissa after Napoli contract setback

Inter and Juventus monitor Anguissa after Napoli contract setback
Inter and Juventus monitor Anguissa after Napoli contract setbackTommaso Fimiano / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is attracting interest from Serie A rivals Inter and Juventus amid uncertainty over his future.

According to Tuttosport, negotiations between Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna and the Cameroon international’s representative have made little progress over a new contract.

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Anguissa is reportedly seeking around €6 million per season, a significant increase on his current €3.8m salary.

Napoli are reluctant to meet those demands, with the club also considering the midfielder’s recent injury problems and their existing wage structure.

The uncertainty has alerted Inter and Juventus, while AC Milan are also said to be monitoring developments surrounding the 30-year-old.

Anguissa has established himself as an important figure at Napoli, but his contract situation could open the door to a move elsewhere in Italy if the two parties fail to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

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Serie AFrank AnguissaNapoliInterJuventusFootball transfers

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