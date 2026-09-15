Analysis: Inter Milan look set for more success domestically and in Europe during 2026/27

Internazionale have started their 2026/27 Serie A campaign as they ended the 2025/26 season.

With four wins from four matches so far, they're only being kept off the top spot by a Roma side that has also won all four of their matches, but has only conceded one goal in the process.

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Chivu is building something special at Inter

Cristian Chivu is clearly building something special with the Nerazzurri, and that shows in the smoothness of their play, with each element of the squad totally in sync with the others.

Though Inter have several players either approaching or over 30 years of age, Chivu has supplemented the experienced pros with talented youngsters, and that mix is clearly working.

Inter Milan's current Serie A position Flashscore

Hunger is still evident from all parties, and the '30 somethings' aren't there because of any sort of loyalty from the manager. They've earned the right to take their place in the starting XI.

Take Hakan Calhanoglu, for example. At 32, he is one of the elder statesmen of the group, but the club have had no hesitation in offering him a new contract.

Calhanoglu's rebirth

"Calhanoglu is enjoying a rebirth at Inter. After a forgettable spell on the other side of Milan with AC Milan, the Turkish midfielder has taken control of the nerazzurri midfield, delivering consistently strong performances in a completely new role for him: that of a deep-lying midfielder in front of the defence," Flashscore's Italian editor, Matteo Caccia, noted.

"The role does not prevent him from pushing forward and finding the net, thanks to his superb right foot, which remains a constant threat from the edge of the box. For Inter, Calhanoglu is also the undisputed first-choice penalty taker and a key player in midfield.

"Despite the area having been strengthened by the arrival of Curtis Jones and, before him, Piotr Zielinski, Inter simply cannot afford to lose a player like "Calha" (as Inter fans call him): composed and precise in the build-up, yet lethal whenever he is given even a little space in attacking positions."

The signing of players such as Jones and John Stones has certainly strengthened Inter in their core areas, and given Chivu ample options in terms of rotation.

Lautaro Martinez won't leave for Barcelona

In a season that's expected to be another very busy one for the Italian giants, having the right squad depth isn't just important, but very necessary.

Each player, whether in the starting XI or otherwise, must be ready to do their part, and surely no one embodies what it means to wear the shirt better than captain and talisman, Lautaro Martinez.

A recent target for FC Barcelona, the Argentinian still remains at San Siro, and it would appear that such a scenario isn't just for the short term.

"There is no reason to believe he (Lautaro) will leave Inter," Caccia continued. "As he has said himself, Inter is his home and he “would stay forever. As long as they want me and I can be useful to this team, I will stay here.”

Lautaro Martinez's career stats at Inter since 2020/21 Flashscore

"Barcelona’s interest may have flattered him, but he has no doubts: he wants Inter. He has been the club’s captain for several seasons now, and not just on the pitch. He leads the team in every sense, both through the way he pushes his teammates and the way he speaks about the club away from the field.

"And then there are his qualities, which never fail to shine through: goals, relentless running, sacrifices for the team and that classic Argentine mentality of never giving up.

"It is only natural that a player like him would attract the interest of a club such as Barcelona, but Lautaro dreams of winning big with Inter, and he says so every chance he gets."

Core of young Italian talent

With the likes of Pio Esposito, Matteo Lavelli, Mattia Mosconi and Thomas Berenbruch et al., Inter also have a core of young Italian talent in the squad, who will surely form the basis of future nerazzurri teams.

After the embarrassment of their Champions League final hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter have turned things around.

They remain one of Europe's outstanding clubs, and a playing destination that still appeals to players from both Serie A and elsewhere on the continent.

Federico Dimarco is another stalwart who doesn't see playing at another club as worthwhile and, like Calhanoglu, will soon sign a new deal.

Dimarco next to sign a new deal?

"In addition to being an Inter fan since childhood, the nerazzurri wing-back set the record for the most assists in a single Serie A season in 2025/26, establishing himself as the number one threat for opposition defences," Caccia said.

"The Italian full-back provides an attacking contribution unlike anyone else, while also maintaining an exceptional level of fitness. He was also the first to push for a contract extension, explaining his position before Inter-Napoli.

“Contract renewal? Unfortunately, we haven’t discussed it yet. I was hoping it would happen given how last season ended, but there will be an opportunity to talk about it soon.”"

Though the 26/27 campaign has barely got started, things are looking bright for Inter, and only the most foolish of Italian football watchers would bet against them earning further silverware this season.