Ian Maatsen commits to Aston Villa with new contract that runs until 2032.

Ian Maatsen has penned a fresh deal with Aston Villa as he commits to the side until 2032.

Days after Villa revealed a deal for George Hemmings and activated a 12-month clause on Victor Lindelof's contract, the Premier League side have moved swiftly to lock down Maatsen to a long-term deal.

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The 24-year-old's existing deal was due to run until 2030, but Villa were keen to keep the defender as they announced his fresh terms this week.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Ian Maatsen has signed a new contract with the club."

They continued: "Since arriving at Villa Park, Maatsen has become an important member of the first-team squad, impressing supporters with his pace, energy and attacking quality down the left flank."

The young defender has contributed three goals and four assists from 100 appearances since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

Maatsen has stepped up following the exit of Lucas Digne and he is seen as part of the long term project under Emery who continues to take the side to new heights.

Villa, who are also competing in the Champions League under manager Unai Emery, have taken 11 points from their last six Premier League games as their form begins to improve.

The Athletic report Emery as well as Emiliano Buendia as are also close to penning new deals.