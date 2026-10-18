Hurzeler hails 'Hard worker' Gomez after Brighton wonder goal from halfway line

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler praised the inspirational Diego Gomez after his goal from the halfway line set the stage for a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Paraguay midfielder Gomez was on target for the first time this season in spectacular fashion at the Amex Stadium.

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He left Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez red-faced with a sensational shot that arrowed into the net from just inside the Palace half.

The 51-metre goal of the season contender evoked memories of David Beckham's astonishing effort against Wimbledon from a similar distance 30 years ago.

Gomez's wonder-strike was the longest Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham in 2017.

Gomez had been well off target with a similar attempt during last weekend's 2-0 win at Sunderland.

But Hurzeler credited him for trying again, while also showing the mentality the Albion boss craves.

"He's a hard worker, he always puts the team first. He's always 'we' then 'me'," Hurzeler said.

"I know how desperately he wants to get involved in scoring and having assists.

"Last week, he showed against Sunderland, there was already that attempt shooting from the halfway line. There the wind wasn't perfect for this try. Now the wind was better for him.

"I'm really happy that he gets this reward for all of the effort he's putting into the club, into his own development, and into the team."

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Jaydee Canvot's own goal set Brighton on course for a fourth successive top-flight win before Yasin Ayari's deflected finish quickly added to Gomez's stunner in a remarkable opening 10 minutes.

Charalampos Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood struck in the second half to equal Albion's biggest win over Palace.

The result also secured Hurzeler's first victory over Palace, taking his third-placed Seagulls to 16 points from seven games.

It was a sweet moment for the German, who was subjected to chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from angry Brighton supporters during a 1-0 home defeat by Palace in February.

"The last game against Palace made me really grounded; having this criticism, it wasn't easy," he said.

"And now we sit here in a completely different mood, with a feeling of being really proud.

"It's just a privilege to be part of this group, and therefore I'm really pleased and happy for everyone who is part of this club.

"I hope everyone enjoys the night today; it's a much better night than a few months ago and a much better feeling."

Check out the match report with Flashscore.