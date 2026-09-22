Hughton offers De Zerbi backing amid Tottenham struggles

Chris Hughton is “very confident” Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi can revive the club’s fortunes despite their disappointing start.

The London team enters the international break at the bottom of the Premier League with just two points from five matches, their lowest tally since 2008-09.

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Despite spending £380 million on 10 new players during the summer, Spurs face fears of another relegation battle.

However, Hughton has backed former Brighton boss De Zerbi to overcome the pressure and improve results. "We're five games into the season and I think for some it's disappointing, which is normal,” the Spurs legend was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We have to take stock, we are five games in. I think what the club have at this particular moment is, in De Zerbi, I think a very good coach that's thought very well of.

"And I genuinely feel that the players that have been brought in are good players. I think it's a good level of players and of course only time will tell on each of these individuals, but I think the club have bought well.

"What the club have done is bought over a shorter period of time, so in perhaps other windows where this would have been spread out over a lot longer period of time.