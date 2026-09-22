Lewis Hall speaks on rejecting Man Utd move this summer: It was a no-brainer really...

Lewis Hall has spoken on his decision to stay at Newcastle United and pen a new deal after interest from Manchester United.

Earlier this month Hall penned a new long-term deal with the Magpies until 2031, ending all transfer links with the Red Devils, who were hoping to snap him up in the summer.

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Newcastle rejected an enquiry from United and locked down the England star to fresh terms, which the defender said he was delighted with, especially after the progress made under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Speaking on the decision this week, boyhood Newcastle fan Hall revealed that the choice was a no-brainer as he hopes the side continues to strive forward.

“No, honestly, it (transfer interest) didn't affect me. I guess whenever you're linked to another team, you know that you're doing something right. I guess it's just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person.

“I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.

“After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.”

Despite signing the new deal, the 22-year-old is still one of England's brightest young prospects and transfer speculation won't stop heading into the winter window in January.

Hall scored in the 2-1 win over Hull at the weekend, which moved the Magpies to ninth in the Premier League table, 3 places above United in 12th.