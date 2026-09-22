Shearer on Tottenham's chances of relegation: If they don’t start winning football games...

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken on Totttenham's chances of staying up this season.

Despite spending in excess of £300M this summer, Spurs are dead bottom of the Premier League after playing 5, drawing 2 and losing 3 times under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season after five games, and their previous low was 2 points in 2008/09, but that side had a better -3 goal difference compared with -6 now.

Tottenham have finished 17th two seasons in a row, 1 spot above the relegation zone. Dropping down is a real possibility for the side who have not improved despite huge investment.

Shearer backs Tottenham to stay up

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer stated that Tottenham should be safe and that their big money signings should start to wake up in the side.

"We should be surprised by Spurs’ start to the season, because I don't think anyone in football would have said after five games, Spurs are going to be winless and they're going to be bottom of the league, with the money that they've spent, no one could foresee what's happening to them.

"De Zerbi brought them back from the brink last season and kept them up but now the pressure is massively on. I think it's a long three weeks for Man United and Michael Carrick, but you can imagine what it's like for Tottenham who are bottom of the league and have so much to work on.

"I've said many times that they brought the players in this summer, but they spent an absolute fortune on them. On everyone, I think. I mean, Van Hecke was a lot of money, Tonali was incredible money, Savio, and Marmoush are others as well. It is a long, long three weeks for Tottenham and they simply have to start winning football games when they are back from the international break. All the bigger questions will start to be asked, if not already, if they don’t start winning football games very, very soon.

"I guess De Zerbi went into this summer with a list of players that he wanted and they have spent a fortune perhaps on all those players. I'm not sure the fees warrant the ability, but no one would have expected them to be bottom of the league.

"I still think they'll have enough to stay up, they'll use the Aston Villa situation and what happened to them at the start of last season when I don't think they won in their first five games and they then managed to climb the league and qualify for Europe again, so they will look at that and think there's still loads of football to be played which there is but there's a massive amount of work to be done at Spurs. I had them to finish in the top six this season and I am not sure that that will happen now."

After conceding first, Spurs have now gone 48 consecutive games in all competitions without winning and the side next face Manchester United once the international break has concluded.