Victory on the final day of the season on Sunday 29th November will see Hammarby win the Allsvenskan title for just the second time in the club's history after they beat Goteborg to return to the top, while at the bottom, Orgryte beat Kalmar to move into the relegation play-off place ahead of a final-day battle for survival.

Hammarby 3-1 Goteborg

Advertisement Advertisement

Following Sirius' win over Djurgarden the day before, Hammarby had to win to return to first place and keep their fate in their hands on the final day, and thanks to strikes from their three highest league scorers, they did just that against a Goteborg side who are now six without a win.

It took until the 39th minute for the deadlock to be broken - wide out on the left, Victor Lind played a ball forward for Noah Persson, who cut it back from the byline to Paulos Abraham, whose shot squeezed past the goalkeeper.

Abraham was vital again on the other side of the break, as he shrugged off his man before driving straight through the Goteborg half and rolling the ball to his right where Montader Madjed was waiting to strike it home.

Five minutes later, it was game on again when Oliver Mansson produced an expert cross from the right which was met by a bullet header from Kevin Ackermann, which sailed past Warner Hahn. But with the final 10 minutes approaching, Bajen sealed the points.

The ball was worked to Abraham on halfway, and his pass picked out an unmarked Lind on the left, and he drove into the box before firing low across the goalkeeper and into the far bottom corner. One cause for concern for the hosts was that Abraham pulled up injured and had to be replaced after making that pass.

Hammarby are on top again on goal difference - theirs is now +39 compared to Sirius' +24, meaning another win will be enough, no matter what Sirius do. On the final day, Hammarby travel to Vasteras, while Sirius will be hoping for a win against Goteborg of their own and hope the leaders slip up.

Orgryte 3-2 Kalmar

A draw for Degerfors and win for Halmstad had seen Orgryte drop to the foot of the table during this round, but they responded by beating Kalmar to move into the relegation play-off position and maintain slim hopes of overtaking today's opponents on the final day and survive automatically.

Kalmar had taken four points from their last two games and needed just one here to confirm their safety, and their recent form looked to be still with them when they took the lead after only 50 seconds.

Charles Sagoe Jr went on a brilliant run cutting off the left flank, and though his pass couldn't be gathered by Kasper Paananen, a couple of ricochets took it into the path of Vilmer Tyren, who applied the simple finish.

But two goals in six minutes turned the match around before half-time - Tobias Sana played a hopeful square ball from the left to the edge of the area, which Daniel Paulson met and swept into the net via a deflection. Soon after, a free-kick swung into the box struck the hand of Jesper Lofgren as he attempted to clear, and Sana beat the goalkeeper with his low penalty.

The second half was all Kalmar, and after missing some decent chances, they finally levelled midway through when a dangerous ball in from Sagoe was collected by Marius Soderback, whose shot had just enough on it to beat Alex Rahm.

But four minutes from time, the relegation story took another twist - a long throw into the box wasn't dealt with by the visiting defence, and after a couple of deflections, fell kindly to the unmarked Sebastian Lagerlund, who caught it on the volley from 13 yards out. Samuel Brolin got two hands on it, but could only help it on its way in to leave Kalmar still not safe ahead of the final day.

Three points clear and a goal difference seven better's than OIS', Kalmar are still strong favourites to hold onto 13th place, but nothing is guaranteed in the bottom three, where Orgryte and Halmstad are level on points and Degerfors two behind. As fate would have it, Orgryte will go to Degerfors on the final day, while Halmstad host Mjallby.

Find all you need to know ahead of Allsvenskan's final day on Flashscore.