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Hamburger SV join race for Nice striker Terem Moffi

Hamburger SV join race for Nice striker Terem Moffi
Hamburger SV join race for Nice striker Terem MoffiČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Bundesliga side Hamburger SV have emerged as the latest club interested in signing Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice this summer.

The 27-year-old returned to France after spending the second half of last season on loan at Portuguese champions FC Porto and is expected to leave Nice before the transfer window closes.

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Moffi’s future has become increasingly uncertain after Nice president Maurice Cohen confirmed that the club are willing to sell several players as they reshape their squad. 

The Super Eagles forward has also been left out of Nice’s first-team squad, further increasing speculation over a potential departure.

Hamburger SV are monitoring the situation and could make a move to strengthen their attack. 

However, Turkish giants Besiktas are also interested in the former Lorient striker, whose experience and goalscoring record remain attractive. Moffi joined Nice permanently in 2023 and is now seeking regular first-team football.

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Football transfersBundesligaTerem MoffiNiceHamburger

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