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Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore in talks over Bundesliga loan

Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore in talks over Bundesliga loan
Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore in talks over Bundesliga loanPeter Dovgan / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Young Tottenham winger Mikey Moore is reportedly in talks over a potential loan move to Bundesliga side FC Koln.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan with Scottish side Rangers, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 47 games across a rollercoaster season for the club.

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He ended 2025-26 with the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award and Rangers’ own Young Player honour.

According to Teamtalk, Moore is now on the verge of leaving Tottenham temporarily once again, this time with Bundesliga side FC Koln.

With first-team chances at Spurs likely to be at a premium, Moore is keen on the move and the opportunity to show his skills in a more challenging league.

Any move would be as a straight loan with Tottenham not looking to sell one of their hottest prospects in years.

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BundesligaMikey MooreTottenham1. FC KolnPremier LeagueFootball transfers