Hacken return to European places after Gothenburg stalemate

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Mads Thychosen (left) monitors Adrian Svanback
Mads Thychosen (left) monitors Adrian SvanbackAdam Ihse/TT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

There were no goals at Nordic Wellness Arena but a point at home to AIK was enough for Hacken to move back into third place in Allsvenskan.

Hacken 0-0 AIK

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A narrow win for Djurgarden over Degerfors had seen Hacken slip to fourth earlier in the round, and though a point was all they needed to return to the European places, an AIK side with three wins on the bounce was sure to provide a stiff test.

But Hacken started on the front foot, forcing Kristoffer Nordfeldt into a fingertip save to deny Gustav Lindgren, before the Sweden goalkeeper had to tip a well-hit Julius Lindberg effort over.

The hosts continued to pepper the AIK goal in the first half, but failed to take an opportunity, and were lucky not to be punished midway through the second half by Victor Anderson, who missed the target from a promising position.

Both sides had a chance to win it in the final 20 minutes, but when Lindberg finally beat Nordfeldt, defender Mads Thychosen was perfectly positioned on the line to block the shot. At the other end, Dino Besirovic got his head to an inviting cross, but Andreas Linde held on well.

Hacken have still been beaten just twice all season, while AIK are in sixth place, still two points shy of today's opponents and unbeaten in four matches.

Follow every Allsvenskan match on Flashscore.

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AllsvenskanHackenAIKKristoffer NordfeldtJulius LindbergGustav LindgrenDino BesirovicAndreas LindeMads Thychosen

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