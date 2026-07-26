Sirius extend Alsvenskan lead with Goteborg win as Hammarby held in Bromma

Sirius have extended their lead at the top of Allsvenskan to 11 points by cruising past Goteborg as Brommapojkarna did them a favour by holding Hammarby to a draw. Elsewhere, Malmo's unbeaten streak came to an end against Elfsborg, and Halmstad picked up a rare point at GAIS.

Sirius 4-1 Goteborg

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Unbeaten Sirius made it three wins on the bounce and hit the 40-goal mark with another comfortable home win, this time against Goteborg who lost for a third game in four to stay three points above the relegation zone.

The home side went in front inside six minutes, as Goteborg failed to clear an Odera Samuel Adindu cross, which finally broke for Mohamed Soumah to bury in the bottom corner.

The second arrived midway through the first half, when Isak Bjerkebo chased a long ball down the left wing and pulled it across for the stretching Robbie Ure to poke it in at the near post, taking his tally for the season to 15.

But Sirius allowed the visitors back into the match on the stroke of half-time when Tobias Heintz clashed with David Celic, and Sam Larsson buried the resulting penalty.

However, the Uppsala side stayed in control, and extended the lead back to two inside the final 20 minutes, as Bjerkebo set the ball back for Marcus Lindberg to arrow just inside the post from 25 yards.

And in the final 10 minutes, Sirius put the icing on the cake when the tireless Bjerkebo's shot was saved, but following in to score on the rebound was August Lundberg.

Brommapojkarna 1-1 Hammarby

Sirius' lead at the top has gone past double figures after Hammarby failed to beat Brommapojkarna, ending a three-game winning run, while the hosts ended a two-game losing streak.

Things could have been different had Victor Lind and Montader Madjed struck the target instead of the post in what was a goalless first half, before Bromma Boys' goalkeeper Leo Cavallius was called upon multiple times in the second half to keep the scores level.

Even so, Hammarby still thought they had done enough to win it when they broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, as BP gave the ball away cheaply to Lind, who still had plenty to do as he beat his marker before slamming the ball into the top corner.

However, Bajen threw the points away in the 90th minute, as Anton Kurochkin curled a free-kick into the area, and an unmarked Andreas Troelsen met it with his head at the back post, giving Warner Hahn no chance and take Brommapojkarna seven points clear of the drop, while Hammarby have at least ensured they will finish the round in second.

Malmo 1-2 Elfsborg

Gaute Helstrup suffered his first defeat as Malmo boss thanks to a defeat at home to Elfsborg, leaving the home side down in eighth, albeit three points off the European places, while the victors are up to sixth having ended a three-match losing run.

All three goals came in the first half, with the opener going to the visitors inside five minutes, as a flowing move resulted in the ball being worked to Arber Zeneli on the left, who cut inside and rifled in a strike from the edge of the box.

MFF levelled proceedings midway through the half when Noah John reached Sead Haksabanovic's ball down the left and dug out a cross for Jens Stryger Larsen to head home, but Elfsborg were ahead again just over 10 minutes later, as Zeneli sent Momoh Kamara through and he kept his composure with a tidy finish.

The home side thought they were back on terms in the final 20 minutes, only to see their hopes evaporate - Diego Garcia's header came back off the crossbar, and seconds later Malte Palsson was given a straight red card for pulling back Leo Ostman, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Elfsborg were able to close out the win, their first since 8th May, while Malmo have now taken one point from two games after winning their previous three.

GAIS 1-1 Halmstad

GAIS missed the chance to go above Malmo into eighth, as they were held by Halmstad, who ended a four-game losing run.

Following a first half which saw the visitors need some good fortune to stay on terms, their resistance was broken early in the second half when Robert Thorkelsson's square pass found Henry Sletsjoe, who steered it into the bottom corner.

But GAIS were punished in added time for not putting the game to bed, as William Milovanovic caught Malte Persson inside the area, and Rocco Ascone struck the penalty into the corner to share the spoils. It's two without a win now for GAIS, as Halmstad moved within six points of safety.

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