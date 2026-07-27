IFK Goteborg sack Stefan Billborn amid survival fight

IFK Goteborg have parted company with head coach Stefan Billborn with the club three points above the Allsvenskan relegation zone and replaced him with his former assistant, Joachim Bjorklund.

A win over Brommapojkarna on 17th July had seen Goteborg climb out of the bottom three, but that was the only time in the last four league games Blavitt had picked up any points. After a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Levadia Tallinn in their first UEFA Conference League qualifier, their 4-1 thumping at the hands of leaders Sirius on Sunday (26th) proved to be the final straw.

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Billborn spent two years in charge of Goteborg after joining from Sarpsborg. His only full season in charge - the 2025 campaign - saw IFK recover from a poor start to finish fourth in the league and reach Europe.

With just three wins from 14 league games so far, the club board have decided against relying on another late rally. Instead, they have appointed Bjorklund, a former Goteborg player with 78 caps for Sweden in a club career that took him to Rangers, Valencia, Sunderland and Wolves.

Bjorklund joined the Blavitt coaching staff at the same time as Billborn, having also worked under him at Sarpsborg and Hammarby.

The club's director of football, Jesper Jansson, said of Billborn: "He came to Blavitt in a very challenging situation two years ago. Under Stefan's leadership, the team secured the Allsvenskan contract and then the fourth place that led to IFK's first European matches in six years.

"We thank Stefan for his great professionalism and efforts for the club and we wish him good luck in the future."

Bjorklund will take charge of a senior team for the first time when Goteborg head to Estonia for their second leg against Levadia on 30th July. His first Allsvenskan test comes on 2nd August, at home to Degerfors, the side one place and three points below the 13-time league champions.

"I take on the task with humility but also with a strong belief that we can turn this around. We have a squad of players with great potential and I am convinced that together we can create the energy and clarity that is required. Now it is about rolling up our sleeves and performing in a way that our supporters can be proud of," Bjorklund told the club website.