Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Most read on Flashscore News

Rybakina goes through 'a lot of emotions' following first US Open title

'It feels amazing': Rybakina triumphs at US Open to capture third Grand Slam title

How Rybakina conquered New York: Ice-cold mentality, powerful serve & iconic jersey

'I feel American': Sabalenka embraces US Open atmosphere in title defeat

Haaland praises Man City’s grit after hard-fought derby victory

Haaland praises Man City’s grit after hard-fought derby victory
Haaland praises Man City’s grit after hard-fought derby victoryČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Erling Haaland praised Manchester City’s determination after securing a 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Citizens were reduced to 10 men after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for violent conduct.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite United hitting the woodwork twice, Haaland broke the deadlock on the hour with his ninth goal in eight top-flight appearances against the Red Devils.

“It hasn’t happened a lot in my lifetime to go down to 10 men so it’s kind of a new experience to win with 10 men. It’s amazing to be honest,” Haaland was quoted by Man City website.

“We had to lay low, which is not ideal because we like to keep the ball and like to try and score goals. 

“These times you have to go low and take your chances when possible and we managed to do it well.

“This shows personality and character to keep the ball, away at Old Trafford with 10 men. That is personality. We had to change the plan a bit, Enzo (Maresca) gave us a plan and we played a bit differently to our strengths. Counter attack a bit more.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueErling HaalandManchester CityManchester United

Related Articles

Haaland breaks Aguero and Rooney derby scoring record

Haaland fires 10-man City to controversial Manchester derby win

Foden makes unwanted City history in Manchester derby