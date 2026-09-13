Haaland breaks Aguero and Rooney derby scoring record

Erling Haaland has become the leading scorer in Manchester derbies in Premier League history after netting the winner against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Norway international struck in the 60th minute at Old Trafford to take his tally to nine goals in just eight Premier League derby appearances.

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Haaland moved ahead of Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney, who both scored eight times in the fixture.

Only Mohamed Salah, with 13, and Alan Shearer, with 10, have scored more against United since the Premier League began.

Haaland has now scored 168 goals for the Citizens, putting him third on the club’s all-time list and just nine behind second-placed Eric Brook.