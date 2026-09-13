Haaland fires 10-man City to controversial Manchester derby win

10-man Manchester City overcame a first-half red card to beat Manchester United 1-0, denying the Red Devils’ boss Michael Carrick the accolade of becoming the first United manager since 1913 to win their first two league head-to-heads against City.

The 199th competitive Manchester Derby was expected to produce fireworks, but the opening 20 minutes were rather tepid compared to what was widely expected.

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However, that all changed midway through the first half, as a coming together between Bruno Fernandes and Phil Foden saw the former initially appearing to kick the latter while he was down on the turf.

Yet, in a scene similar to the one involving United legend David Beckham at France ’98, it was the floored City man who was dismissed, following his petulant two-footed kick to Fernandes’ stomach in response.

City boss Enzo Maresca said he wanted his side to “embrace the chaos” pre-match, and there was likely to be plenty of that after Foden became the first City player since 2006 to be sent off in a Manchester derby.

United were never truly able to take advantage of their numerical superiority in the short term, but they did come close to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, when Marcus Rashford’s 25-yard free-kick crashed away off the post with Gianluigi Donnarumma beaten.

Momentum Flashscore

The woodwork was reverberating again five minutes after the restart, this time through Kobbie Mainoo, whose 25-yard strike crashed back off the upright with a desperate Donnarumma beaten once more.

Yet for all the pressure they were applying to City’s goal, it was the 10 men from the blue half of Manchester who took the lead.

Controversy surrounded the goal too, as after being initially deemed to be offside, Erling Haaland was allowed to celebrate for a second time after he was confirmed to have been onside as he converted Josko Gvardiol’s delivery despite Enzo Fernandez’s unsuccessful attempt to make contact with the cross from an offside position.

City’s £125m man was taking centre stage and came close to doubling their advantage moments later when his curling effort was tipped onto the post by Senne Lammens.

Aside from a Bryan Mbeumo header and a Fernandes pot-shot from distance, United rarely threatened Donnarumma’s goal after falling behind and City held on to not only stretch their unbeaten away run to eight matches, but move back into a joint share of the Premier League lead.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

Key match stats Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.