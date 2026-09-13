Dublin backs Rashford ahead of Man City clash: Leave him alone, let him get his head down

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has backed Marcus Rashford to find success this season as he returns to the side.

United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in what is the biggest clash of the weekend as managers Michael Carrick and Enzo Maresca go head to head.

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Rashford, a character who draws mixed opinion at United, is in the starting line up to face City as Carrick puts his faith in the winger who has spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona in recent years.

Carrick has reintegrated the England star back into the side, giving him a second chance this season as fans wait to see if he can perform like he did in La Liga.

Speaking to Reviant, Dublin has backed Rashford to find success and asked critics to stand down and let him get back to his best.

“I would keep starting Rashford in every single game for Manchester United, and just leave him alone. Ignore him. Let him play his game. If he can get his head down, focus on his football, he’ll find his way to being a player who contributes.

“If we start putting targets on him whether it will be this month or next month, then it’ll all start up again that he’s not scoring enough goals, and I think the key for getting the best out of Rashford is not to talk about Rashford. Leave Marcus alone. The only messages he needs to hear from anyone is the encouragement to go on, mate. Just go and play.

“Give him 25, 30 starts. If he only scores once, then that’s not good enough, but we have to give him the chance because I think he’ll score a lot more than that if he’s left alone. He’s still a very potent goalscorer, and he’ll nick you 10 or 12 goals this season.

“But it’s not just about goals. I think his fitness levels are through the roof and I’m watching him now track back, sliding into tackles, putting in challenges and from everything I can see, his attitude looks spot on, so let’s leave him to put the work in and see how he goes.

“Marcus, I think you’ve got everything, mate. Good luck. We all want you to do well.”

Ahead of the game, Rashford has 17 appearances against City, scoring 6 and assisting once.