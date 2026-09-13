Man Utd vs Man City line up revealed as Anderson, Fernández and Rashford start

Manchester United clash with Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon and the line ups have been revealed.

City travel to Old Trafford this weekend in what is the blockbuster game of game week 4 in the Premier League.

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United won this exact fixture last season 2-0 but haven’t beaten rivals Manchester City twice in a row at home in the Premier League since a run of three under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2008-09 to 2010-11.

City are looking to win each of their opening four games to a Premier League campaign after a perfect start under manager Enzo Maresca whose will face his first Manchester derby this afternoon.

After a 2-0 win in January last season, United boss Michael Carrick could become only the third Manchester United manager to win both of his first two league games against Manchester City, after AH Albut in 1895 and John Bentley in 1913.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United:

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, B. Fernandes (C), Rashford, Cunha, Dorgu, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Mainoo.

Bench: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Andrey Santos, Mount, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Manchester City:

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias (C), Guéhi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernández, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland.

Bench: Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovačić, Reis, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis.

Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances against United but just two of those have come at Old Trafford as he continues to end his struggles at the ground.

The Norwegian striker bagged twice against FC Porto in midweek in the Champions League, a competition United also thrived in as they grabbed an easy 4-0 victory over Sabah on Thursday night.

Kick off for the clash is 4;30PM as the two teams meet at Old Trafford. A win for City could launch them to the top of the table whilst 3 points for United may propel them as high as 4th depending on goal difference.