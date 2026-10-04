Haaland files lawsuit over World Cup ad

Erling Haaland is suing Norwegian Air Shuttle over the unauthorised use of his likeness for one of their 2026 FIFA World Cup advertisements.

Haaland featured for Norway at this past summer's showpiece in North America, which was also his nation's first World Cup participation since 1998. The Manchester City striker enjoyed a fantastic tournament, scoring seven goals as Norway reach the quarter-finals - their best-ever run in the competition - before being eliminated by England.

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In an attempt to show support for the Norwegian national team, airline Norwegian Air Shuttle superimposed Haaland's iconic ponytail haircut onto one of their planes, with the caption 'We've never looked more Norwegian'. However, the stunt has not gone down with the 26-year-old, who has now taken legal action after claiming the campaign commercially exploited his identity without permission.

The move appears to have come as a surprise to the airline, who say they only want to show encouragement for their national team, also stating that they find the lawsuit difficult to understand. It now remains to be seen whether Haaland will prevail in a court of law.