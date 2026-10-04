Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Record-breaking Gyokeres stakes a claim for Arsenal spot

Barcelona join free transfer race for Brazilian defender

Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat

Haaland sources indicate preferred possible exit date

Most read on Flashscore News

Fernandes hails Portugal's 'greatest symbol' Ronaldo after icon walks away from squad

Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after guilty verdict

CAF scraps cup-tied rule for Champions League and Confederation Cup

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Haaland files lawsuit over World Cup ad

Haaland files lawsuit over World Cup ad
Haaland files lawsuit over World Cup adProfimedia

Erling Haaland is suing Norwegian Air Shuttle over the unauthorised use of his likeness for one of their 2026 FIFA World Cup advertisements.

Haaland featured for Norway at this past summer's showpiece in North America, which was also his nation's first World Cup participation since 1998. The Manchester City striker enjoyed a fantastic tournament, scoring seven goals as Norway reach the quarter-finals - their best-ever run in the competition - before being eliminated by England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In an attempt to show support for the Norwegian national team, airline Norwegian Air Shuttle superimposed Haaland's iconic ponytail haircut onto one of their planes, with the caption 'We've never looked more Norwegian'. However, the stunt has not gone down with the 26-year-old, who has now taken legal action after claiming the campaign commercially exploited his identity without permission.

The move appears to have come as a surprise to the airline, who say they only want to show encouragement for their national team, also stating that they find the lawsuit difficult to understand. It now remains to be seen whether Haaland will prevail in a court of law.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Erling HaalandManchester CityNorway

Related Articles

Haaland sources indicate preferred possible exit date

Norway boss denies the lies that Man City told him to protect Haaland from bombshell news

Real Madrid plot SENSATIONAL Haaland offer as Man City face Premier League decision