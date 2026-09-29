Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has denied rumours that Manchester City influenced his choice to remove Erling Haaland from a recent press conference.

After Manchester City were reportedly found guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial-rule breaches brought against them, Haaland was removed from Norway's press conference and was replaced by Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup.

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Norway's media officer confirmed the change, but the initial explanation was that Haaland should be allowed to concentrate on football, instead of the drama happening at the club.

Reports also claimed over the past week that City had an influence over Solbakken's decision, suggesting that the side wanted Haaland to be protected from the media.

Solbakken has now denied such rumours which he says are lies, and says the decision was completely down to him as he wished to protect the 26 year old.

"I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City. That was the last time I spoke to City about the media."

"It's a lie. It also undermines my integrity," he stated. "I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team."

"This was a decision I made without informing Erling," he noted. "I just said: 'You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt'."

The 114 charges run from a period between 2009 and 2018, City maintain their innocence and are set to appeal such accusations in a case that he not be solved for years to come.