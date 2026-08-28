Argentina stars have ban reduced following World Cup brawl as loophole is exploited

FIFA has approved an Argentine Football Association (AFA) request reduces the suspensions of their players following the World Cup final brawl.

As Spain celebrated their 1-0 extra-time win, Argentina players and staff went ballistic in what were disgusting scenes from the South American side as they failed to defend their title.

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Three Argentina players and assistant coach Roberto Ayala were sanctioned last week by FIFA.

This includes a Thiago Almada being handed a one-match ban for unsporting behaviour, assistant Roberto Ayala for 3, Nahuel Molina a seven match ban and Leandro Paredes being slapped with a 10 match ban as well as a £65,000 fine.

As per the Daily Mail, Argentina have confirmed a request for friendly matches to count towards the suspensions, which would then speed up the availability of their banned trio as well as assistant Ayala.

The ban for Paredes has been compared to the high-profile suspension of Luis Suarez in 2014 when he was banned from all football for four months, and nine competitive games for Uruguay. He bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup group stage game in Brazil in what is one of the most infamous moments in world football.

There is now two international breaks in the autumn and Argentina could play up to 4 friendlies, significantly reducing the length of the bans.

Argentina are co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup and have therefore already qualified for the tournament. Before then, the Copa America approaches next year and with so many friendlies to be set up, the 3 players and Ayala should be available to start the tournament.