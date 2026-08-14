Ellis delighted as South Africa keep World Cup hopes alive

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has expressed her delight after South Africa defeated Nigeria 2-1 to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup alive.

The Southern Africans secured a place in the World Cup qualification playoffs following Thursday’s victory over the Super Falcons at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

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Thembi Kgatlana and captain Refiloe Jane scored for Banyana Banyana, while Nigeria substitute Christy Ucheibe converted a late penalty to reduce the deficit.

Ellis praised her players for their performance and said she was pleased with the opportunity to continue their qualification campaign.

“Now we get another opportunity to go forward and our objective to qualify for the World Cup and we’re still in it,” Ellis told safa.net.

”I just want to congratulate the players, the technical staff and everybody because it was a lot of hands on deck over these last couple of days to make sure that we get to this point.

“We changed the team a bit and I’m not sure they were not ready for that surprise. We saw how good they were, but I think we were very resolute. The dream is still alive.”