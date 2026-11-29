Amine Gouiri has six goals in his last six games for Marseille

Marseille bounced back to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a routine 2-0 victory on the road at 10-man Auxerre.

On the back of their recent poor form, Auxerre looked nervous from the off at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, and Marseille pounced on that fragility to edge in front after just five minutes.

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Pinball inside the hosts’ box was not cleared away, allowing Amine Harit to crisply tee up Amine Gouiri to fire home for the sixth consecutive game across domestic and European action.

While that early breakthrough failed to trigger a sustained spell of pressure from Bruno Genesio’s side, they were gifted a second goal in first-half added time.

A long ball hoofed into Auxerre’s penalty area was woefully misjudged by the retreating Axel Tuanzebe and, in a moment of absolute calamity, his clumsy attempt to recover saw him barge over Igor Paixao in the penalty area and receive a red card.

The Brazilian then picked himself up to nervelessly slot past Paul Nardi from the resulting spot-kick and give Marseille extra breathing space.

Match momentum Flashscore

Despite being a player light at the start of the second period, Auxerre pushed forward in an attempt to haul themselves back into the game, with substitute Rayan Mandengue testing the previously untroubled Jeffery De Lange.

Nevertheless, their spirited response was not enough to turn the overall tide of the contest, as the visitors rode the initial wave of pressure.

In fact, Marseille were unfortunate not to extend their two-goal advantage late on as Nardi was called into action several times to keep the score down, including when he produced a superb reaction stop from Gouiri’s sweeping effort on the turn.

A win away from home for Genesio is a vital boost following last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Le Mans at the Stade Velodrome, and Marseille have now secured six victories from their last seven in Ligue 1.

That string of eye-catching results powers the Phoceens up to third in the table, albeit still eight points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. As for Auxerre, they are now winless in their last five league outings (L3, D2) and tumble down into the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nayef Aguerd (Marseille)