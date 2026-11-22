Le Mans climbed out of Ligue 1’s bottom three after ending their five-match winless streak with a sensational second-half comeback at Marseille, bouncing back from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory.

Neither team could find the attacking potency to create clear-cut openings in the early exchanges, despite the hosts dominating possession.

Advertisement Advertisement

Igor Paixao had a goal ruled out for offside before he rattled the bar with a thumping effort from just inside the box moments later, after being teed up by Timothy Weah.

Amine Harit then should have done better as he failed to round off a rapid counter-attack by dragging wide, an error he was nearly made to pay for when Dame Gueye nodded off target at the other end.

The Phocaeans - looking for a fifth straight victory for the first time since October 2025 - were beginning to dominate, with Weah denied by Nicolas Kocik.

The goalkeeper was powerless to stop Amine Gouiri from scoring his eighth league goal of the campaign just after the half-hour mark, clinically finishing with a one-touch strike from near the penalty spot.

The forward then turned provider for Paixao to double the lead as the break approached, sliding an angled finish past Kocik and leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Momentum Flashscore

Patrick Videira’s men regrouped at the break, and only a superb fingertip save by Jeffrey de Lange prevented Antoine Rabillard from pulling one back against his former club with a guided 18-yard effort.

The goalkeeper denied substitute Erwan Colas after some lackadaisical defending, but he couldn’t stop a sensational Louis Mafouta free-kick in the 70th minute. The 32-year-old found the back of the net with a powerful, swinging strike from 25 yards that kissed the post after bending around the wall.

That goal was no more than Le Mans deserved, and things could have got even better shortly afterwards when Daouda Traore’s thumping shot struck Ulisses Garcia's arm and resulted in a penalty. Mafouta was on spot-kick duty, but he went for power instead of precision, hammering a low drive down the middle that De Lange saved with his legs.

Despite the penalty miss, the away side had their tails up, and an equaliser was just around the corner.

It was Colas who got it once more, cleaning up the rebound after his initial close-range volley had been superbly saved.

It looked like both teams would have to settle for a point, but Rayan Bamba slid a sharp pass to Jean Vercruysse, who confidently converted with a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot in the 95th minute.

The dramatic victory ends Le Mans’ 32-year wait for a win in an away head-to-head, while Marseille’s hopes of registering six Ligue 1 successes on the spin for the first time since 2023 were thwarted.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erwan Colas (Le Mans)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.