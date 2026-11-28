Marseille coach Bruno Genesio on Saturday condemned both the violence and the "unacceptable provocations" that marred his side's Europa League match against Levski Sofia this week.

"I obviously condemn the violence, but I also condemn the behaviour of the Bulgarian supporters who made Nazi salutes and monkey chants. That has no place in a football stadium, just as it has no place in everyday life," Genesio told reporters.

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The incidents, which erupted shortly before kick-off on Thursday, left a dozen Bulgarian fans injured after they were attacked by Marseille supporters following provocations in the stands.

On Friday, Marseille prosecutors announced they were investigating accusations that home fans committed "aggravated intentional violence" against Bulgarian supporters.

The local prosecutor's office also said magistrates were probing allegations of "incitement to hatred after Nazi salutes and provocations from the Bulgarian fans".

UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings as well, but Genesio declined to comment on any sanctions Marseille could face.

"That's not my responsibility. There are authorities whose role is to judge what happened. We know there is a strong possibility of sanctions and I will accept that," he said.

"But once again, I condemn both the violence and the unacceptable provocations that took place."