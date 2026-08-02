Goteborg victory keeps Orgryte’s survival hopes alive

IFK Goteborg's new-manager bounce under Joachim Bjorklund continued in full flow as they won a relegation six-pointer with Degerfors, but remain just three points clear of the danger zone after Orgryte shocked AIK. Malmo, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Brommapojkarna.

FGoteborg 2-0 Degerfors

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A second-leg turnaround in Estonia against Levadia was the ideal start for Bjorklund, but that would soon be forgotten if Goteborg failed to beat a Degerfors on a dreadful run of four successive league losses and 10 games without a win.

As it turned out, the home side had little to fear, especially after the referee pointed to the penalty spot midway through the first half, penalising Kazper Karlsson for a foul on Felix Eriksson, and Sam Larsson sent goalkeeper Matvei Igonen the wrong way from 12 yards.

Blavitt carved the away side open within seconds of the start of the second half, but a tremendous Igonen save to deny Adam Bergmark-Wiberg kept Degerfors in the match. Goteborg then had their goalkeeper to thank - Viktor Andersson made a string of saves to preserve the slender lead.

However, Goteborg could finally celebrate just a fourth league win of the season in the 94th minute, when a half-clearance landed at the feet of Filip Ottosson, who rifled the ball in off the crossbar, giving Igonen no chance, as the Gothenburg side go six points clear of their opponents.

AIK 0-3 Orgryte

The gap between Goteborg and the bottom three, however, remains three points as Orgryte provided something of a shock by coming away from AIK with a convincing win, taking them above Degerfors into 14th and increasing their recent form to just one loss in four.

The tone was set less than two minutes in at Strawberry Arena, as AIK gave the ball away cheaply, allowing Owen Parker-Price to play the ball through to Noah Christoffersson, who coolly rolled it between Kristoffer Nordfeldt's legs.

Having had a would-be second ruled out for offside, Orgryte were 2-0 up midway through the first half, attacking down the right before William Hofvander played it across for Christoffersson to roll home his second.

With just a little bit more accuracy, the striker could have had a first-half hat-trick, and after Nordfeldt somewhat redeemed himself with a triple save early in the second half, Christoffersson did complete his personal rout with a quarter of the match to play.

Again it was Parker-Price who set him on his way, but Christoffersson still had a long way to carry the ball, holding off the last defender as he cut in from the right and buried his seventh of the season - the other four came in a pair of braces in OIS' previous five matches.

For seventh-placed AIK, it's now two without a win, but the loss looks more uncharacteristic, given only leaders Sirius beat them in their previous seven.

Brommapojkarna 1-2 Malmo

After two without a win, Malmo are breathing down the necks of the teams in European places once again, as they beat Brommapojkarna on the road, extending the home side's winless run to six matches.

BP missed the chance to go ahead in the first minute, as Obilor Okeke wasted a golden opportunity with the goal gaping, but just seven minutes later, Erik Botheim wasted the chance to punish them, as Leo Cavallius saved his penalty after Oliver Zanden brought down Anton Hoog.

After a goalless first half, Malmo broke the deadlock six minutes into the second in fine style - Hoog played the ball across from the right to Sead Haksabanovic, who set himself before curling a beauty into the top corner.

Credit to the hosts, they responded well to going behind, and were good value for their leveller 13 minutes from time, when Anton Kurochkin squared across the area for Kamilcan Sever to apply the simple finish.

But BP weren't able to hold on, and inside the final five minutes, Haksabanovic played a clever ball through for Diego Garcia, who opened up his body and fired low past Cavallius to win it for MFF.

Malmo are fifth, joining Djurgarden in sitting two points behind third-placed Hacken. The Bromma Boys are now just four points from safety at at real risk of being dragged into the relegation scrap.

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