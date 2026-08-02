AGF strengthen defence with son of sacked German coach

AGF strengthen their squad with defender Colin Rosler, who joins the club from Swedish side Malmo FF (Allsvenskan), having previously also played for Mjällby AIF. Rosler is the som of former AGF coach, Uwe Rosler who was sacked on the back of losing seven successive matches at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old center-back has made 10 appearances for Malmo FF this season, but Colin Rosler is now heading to the Danish Superliga. The son of former AGF head coach Uwe Rosler was born in Germany but grew up in Norway and England, and developed as a player at Manchester City’s academy.

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He made his senior debut with NAC Breda in the Netherlands in 2019 and has since played over 200 senior matches—most recently in Sweden—in addition to making 25 European appearances for Malmo FF. Now, his journey takes him to Aarhus and AGF.

"We are getting a talented player with extensive experience at a high level, most recently with a top Scandinavian club. He is a tactically astute, ball-playing centre-back who is naturally right-footed but comfortable with both feet, and he is a solid, meticulous defender", says AGF sports director Carsten V. Jensen.

"He can play on either side of the defence, so we are pleased to have reached an agreement with Malmo. He strengthens our squad and increases our defensive options. We look forward to seeing Colin in the white jersey."