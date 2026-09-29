Gordon shines again but England questions linger after win

Anthony Gordon showed his class once again in an England shirt, as the Three Lions ultimately strolled to an 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday night to kickstart their Nations League Group A3 campaign, with Thomas Tuchel seemingly still searching for the right formula.

The Barcelona man was a constant threat for the visitors, scoring the first goal with a header and earning an 8.5 rating with Flashscore.

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Ever maturing in an England shirt, the former Newcastle winger looked composed on the ball and kept popping up in the box. He had the most touches in the opposition box with 10 of anyone in the game, whilst recording an 88% pass accuracy when in the final third.

The Three Lions have tried plenty of players on the left flank in the last few international breaks, but Gordon is making it his own under Tuchel.

He now has six goals for the national side, and he looks certain to add more to his collection with each passing game.

Anthony Gordon against the Czech Republic Flashscore

Red card changes game

If the performance against Spain was full of dynamic pressing, cutting passes and entertainment, the first half against Czech Republic was a return to the trenches.

Early on, it was the hosts who had the better tempo and the better intent, whilst Harry Kane was dropping into his own penalty box to try and create something. The omission of Jude Bellingham, who carried the ball superbly against the Spaniards, looked ominous as his replacement, Morgan Rogers, struggled to find space in a compact midfield.

Anthony Gordon was at his threatening best when he was given the ball, and all of England’s best chances in the first 45 came down his left flank. Only some inspired defending, and some fortune, kept the score at 0-0.

The big talking point, though, was Pavel Sulc’s red card. His high and reckless tackle on Elliot Anderson was upgraded from a yellow to a red by VAR, and the Lyon forward - their best hope for goals - can’t have too many complaints.

Thus, the game descended into a training exercise of attack vs defence with England looking to break down the home side. At points, with the siege laid on, nearly all their outfielders were camped on the edge of the Czech box, but that lack of clinical finishing will be a worry for Tuchel.

It was only Gordon who was trying to beat players on the dribble, whilst Bukayo Saka struggled on the opposite wing.

Pinpoint cross

And it was the Barcelona man who broke the deadlock. A perfect, whipped cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold beat the Czech defence, allowing Gordon to head back across goal and past Matej Kovar.

It has been a barren couple of years for Alexander-Arnold in an England shirt. He last played for Lee Carsley against Finland in 2024, and that assist showed what he can bring to the national side. Interestingly, his teammates ran to him before the goalscorer, a sign of support after a trying time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon celebrate Flashscore

Given their man advantage and a one-goal lead, England were in control here-on-in. Harry Kane scored his 87th international goal to add some shine to a rather pedestrian performance.

Tuchel spoke before the game about needing more clinical passing in his pre-match press conference, and as he looked on passively from the touchline, his players mirrored him. The pace did not match that of the Spain game, and although England were rarely troubled by the Czechs, the manager will have wanted more intensity from his side.

Bellingham, brought on in place of Kane to play as a false nine in the latter stages, did inject some energy; however, England never really got out of second gear, nor did they need to.

These are the sort of competitive games that England are supposed to win, a test of sorts, but one they have passed regularly in the last few years. It’s unlikely that Tuchel will have learned too much from Tuesday’s win, and perhaps that belies an issue of not being clinical enough in these games. Ruthless efficiency will take you far at tournaments, ultimately aiding you when Spain come calling.

England are on the board in this Nations League campaign, but the pieces are yet to fall into place.

Read the full match report from the game with Flashscore.