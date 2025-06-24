Gazza exclusive: Newcastle must keep Gordon; Beardsley was truly magical

Geordie hero Paul Gascoigne hopes Newcastle United can keep hold of star winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Everton star is being linked with Merseyside rivals Liverpool, with Gordon having grown up as a supporter of the Premier League champions.

For Gazza, any sale of the Scouser would be a huge blow to Newcastle's hopes next season.

"Yeah, definitely. It would be a shame. But if they offer him good wages, I think he’ll stay because Newcastle is an unbelievable club to play for," he told Tribalfootball.com.

"The public work all week just to watch the game on a Saturday. I'm pleased for Eddie Howe because he seems like a nice guy. I've seen him a couple times in Bournemouth, drunk.

"But Newcastle are a club that are going places. They finished strongly towards the end as well. It was fantastic. And they've had a great season.

"The fans deserve it, I love the Geordie fans. They're fantastic. They’ve got to give Eddie Howe plenty of money to spend next season. Because if you want to match the top teams, they’re constantly spending money. The Manchester City reserve team could probably win the league!"

Beardsley was a magical player

Meanwhile Gazza, recalling his time with the Magpies, was eager to highlight the influence of Peter Beardsley had on his young career as he was coming through at St James' Park.

He said, "I spoke to Peter just a couple of days ago. He did me a favour. When we signed him at Newcastle, I was his apprentice. And I've never seen anyone work so hard in my life as a centre forward or behind the front two. What a player though, that little bit of jink he used to have, but Peter was fantastic to me because I was only on 25 quid a week and he'd help me out every week.

"A magical player. Unbelievable. He was so unselfish. He's probably the most unselfish football player I've ever met or played with in my life. He’d rather set someone up rather than score! He was fantastic and had a special career. He's doing okay, I saw him not long ago."

- Paul Gascoigne was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of PokerStrategy.com