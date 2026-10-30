Furious Sampdoria fans dump large pile of manure outside home of CEO

Fans of Sampdoria dumped a large pile of manure outside the home of the club's CEO of Football, Jesper Fredberg on Thursday night. The incident took place overnight in Italy amid intensifying fan protests over the club's poor sporting results and management.

Sampdoria supporters have grown increasingly hostile toward Fredberg and the upper management due to a terrible start to the season. Fans have vocally criticized his vision, transfer market strategy, and recruitment decisions.

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Sampdoria has subsequently condemned the incident on their public channels, stating:

"UC Sampdoria condemns, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, the actions of certain individuals that constituted a serious and unacceptable violation of the privacy of our Managing Director of Sports, Jesper Fredberg, and his family."

"The club does not tolerate, and will not tolerate, personal or direct attacks against any of its members or staff, including senior management. Such behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible."

Sampdoria sit in 19th place in Serie B, below the relegation line. Jesper Fredberg took over the job in 2025.