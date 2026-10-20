All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cryuff, Platini and R9

The Ballon d’Or was first awarded in 1956, making 2026 a landmark year for the prize as it celebrates it's 70th birthday with a special prize.
The organisers are asking fans to choose the greatest individual Ballon d’Or-winning year of all time, with some of the world's greatest ever footballers up for the award.
This is a separate award to the men's Ballon d'Or where the likes of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are the favourites to win this year.
Fans can vote for their B.O.A.T now, but voting closes on October 27th at midnight. Results are expected on October 28th. The main ceremony will take place October 26th at the London Palladium in London.
All Time Ballon d’Or nominees:
Lionel Messi: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
Johan Cruyff: 1971, 1973, 1974
Michel Platini: 1983, 1984, 1985
Marco van Basten: 1988, 1989, 1992
Ronaldo Nazário: 1997, 2002
Franz Beckenbauer: 1972, 1976
Alfredo Di Stéfano: 1957, 1959
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 1980, 1981
Kevin Keegan: 1978, 1979