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All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cryuff, Platini and R9

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cryuff, Platini and R9
All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cryuff, Platini and R9YOAN VALAT / EPA / Profimedia

The all-time Ballon d’Or nominees have been revealed ahead of the Ballon d’Or’s 70th anniversary.

The Ballon d’Or was first awarded in 1956, making 2026 a landmark year for the prize as it celebrates it's 70th birthday with a special prize.

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The organisers are asking fans to choose the greatest individual Ballon d’Or-winning year of all time, with some of the world's greatest ever footballers up for the award.

This is a separate award to the men's Ballon d'Or where the likes of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are the favourites to win this year.

Fans can vote for their B.O.A.T now, but voting closes on October 27th at midnight. Results are expected on October 28th. The main ceremony will take place October 26th at the London Palladium in London.

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees:

Lionel Messi: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Johan Cruyff: 1971, 1973, 1974

Michel Platini: 1983, 1984, 1985

Marco van Basten: 1988, 1989, 1992

Ronaldo Nazário: 1997, 2002

Franz Beckenbauer: 1972, 1976

Alfredo Di Stéfano: 1957, 1959

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 1980, 1981

Kevin Keegan: 1978, 1979

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Lionel MessiMichel PlatiniRonaldoHarry KaneLamine YamalKylian MbappePremier LeagueLaLigaBundesligaSerie ALigue 1

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