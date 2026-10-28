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Neymar given two-match ban for covering mouth during argument with Nestor

Neymar applauds fans
Neymar applauds fansREUTERS / Thiago Bernardes

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a ⁠two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent ‌during Saturday's 1-1 Brazilian Serie A draw ‌with Bahia, Brazil's Superior Court ‌of Sports Justice (STJD) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old ‌was sent off following an altercation ‌with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, and the sports tribunal found him guilty ‌of violating the Vinicius Jr. ⁠rule that ‌forbids players from covering their mouths during ​on-field confrontations.

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The STJD said the referee's report also noted that ​Neymar, after being sent off, ran towards the visitors' bench to confront ⁠his opponent ​and had to be restrained by teammates.

Neymar's recent form
Neymar's recent formFlashscore

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches. He is ‌already banned for Wednesday's league game against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards and will serve two additional matches for the protocol violation.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the ruling regarding the violation.

The latest suspension comes three months after Neymar became the ‌first player in Brazil's top ​flight to be temporarily removed from ‌the field under a new rule being tested in the league to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.

The former Brazil captain is not expected ⁠to return ⁠to action until ‌late November.

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