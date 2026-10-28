Former Man Utd star Lingard trains alone at Corinthians after suffering two fractured ribs

Jesse Lingard has been forced to train by himself as he recovers from two fractured ribs.

Lingard spent two years at South Korean side FC Seoul after leaving Nottingham Forest before becoming a free agent in December 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

He made the switch to Corinthians to reunite with former Manchester United teammate Memphis Depay as he sought a new challenge in a country that English players almost never venture into.

However, he has struggled to secure regular minutes and has not scored for more than six months as the side battles against relegation after a dire run of form.

Reports revealed this week that Lingard has suffered minor fractures to his sixth and seventh ribs. This has led to him training separately while the medical team assesses his recovery daily.

He was already suspended for Friday's match against Mirassol after receiving his third yellow card in the defeat to Vasco da Gama, but it looks like the former Manchester United and West Ham star will be out for some time.

Lingard's contract runs until December 2026 unless the extension conditions are met. There is a chance that the winger becomes a free agent once more at the age of 34, as his birthday comes on the 15th of December.

As his career comes to a close, Lingard may explore playing in another new country as he ventures outside of Europe, an adventure English players very rarely take.