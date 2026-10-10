Former Senegal, Forest and Palace star Cheikhou Kouyate announces retirement

Former Senegal national team defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has announced the end of his professional football career at 36.

In a message posted on his social media, Kouyate confirmed his decision to quit the game, which saw him play for a host of clubs in the Premier League and Belgium.

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His decision to retire came a few days after he revealed on Walf TV that he has suffered from a heart condition since birth, a situation that complicated his continued club career.

Greatest pride playing for Senegal

"Today, it is with great emotion that I announce the end of my professional football career," wrote Kouyate on his social media accounts.

"Football has been much more than a job. It has been my childhood dream, my passion, and the path that has allowed me to become the man I am today.

"I have had the honour of wearing the colours of great clubs, sharing the locker room with extraordinary players, and representing my country for many years.

"But my greatest pride will always remain having worn the Senegalese jersey and contributed to writing a historic chapter in our football: the conquest of our first continental star. On that day, we gave an entire nation joy, hope, and an eternal memory…"

In a recent interview, Kouyate revealed he played professional football for years while living with a heart condition he had suffered from since birth, despite repeated medical warnings.

"I suffered from a heart problem since birth. I played with it. In England, it was monitored every six months," said Kouyate.

"I had medical check-ups at West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. Every time I had the tests, the problem reappeared."

The former Senegal captain explained that although medical professionals had consistently highlighted the issue, he personally accepted the risks associated with continuing his career.

"The doctors always pointed out the problem to me, but I took responsibility myself. I signed the insurance papers stating that anything that might happen to me would be my responsibility," he added.

The latter part of Cheikhou Kouyate's league career Flashscore

Kouyate moved from Senegal to Belgium in 2006, having been offered a youth contract at RWDM Brussels. He played 10 games before moving to Anderlecht aged 19, where he made 206 appearances and won the Belgian league four times.

In June 2014, he joined West Ham United in the Premier League. In 2018, he transferred to Crystal Palace for an estimated £9.5 million, and played for the latter across four seasons until signing for Nottingham Forest in 2022.

At Forest, Kouyate made 36 appearances for the Tricky Trees during two seasons at the City Ground between 2022 and 2024, helping the Reds maintain their Premier League status in their first two campaigns back in the division.

Kouyate scored one goal during his time at the club, against AFC Bournemouth in just his fifth appearance in Forest colours.

After Forest, Kouyate spent the 2025/26 campaign in Turkey with Amedspor.

A full international from 2012 to 2024, Kouyate debuted for the Senegal national team at the age of 22 and represented the national team at that year's Olympics.

He played in two FIFA World Cups (the 2018 and 2022 editions) and four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, including Senegal's victory in 2021.