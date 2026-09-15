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Flick wants 'Ballon d'Or questions to end' amid distraction concern

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Hansi Flick has offered a firm view on the incoming 2026 Ballon d'Or award and it's importance to his planning.

Barcelona are backing star man Lamine Yamal to clinch the title on October 26th after winning the Kopa Trophy in 2024 and 2025.

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New signing Rodri is also on the 30-player shortlist alongside Pau Cubarsi - but Raphinha and Pedri were controversially omitted.

Flick is happy over the club's stance on Lamine Yamal's chances, but the former Bayern Munich boss is not paying too much attention, despite the ongoing debate.

"I don't think the Ballon d'Or will distract us. We're focused. Everyone knows winning titles with the team is important and that makes you deserve the Ballon d'Or.

"I’ll be happy when it’s decided who the Ballon d’Or goes to. There are many top players who could win it.

"It's normal to support Lamine, he's our player. We support all of our players. 

"He's shown at the beginning of this season how exceptional he is. It's part of it. He has confidence and wants to win the Ballon d'Or. It's normal for a player, as it's an important trophy."

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